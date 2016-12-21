Wigan dad’s murder charge stands

A Wigan dad has admitted stabbing his wife to death.

But Stuart Gallear will still face a murder trial next year after prosecutors rejected his guilty plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The 51-year-old from Makinson Avenue, Hindley, appeared before a judge at Manchester Crown Court this week.

It is alleged that he attacked his spouse Mandy at their home on the afternoon of Thursday, October 6.

Paramedics summoned to the scene by a 999 call treated her at the house and rushed her in an ambulance to Wigan Infirmary but doctors were unable to save her.

The 42-year-old leaves two daughters - Amy, 16, and 14-year-old Katy - who led the tributes to their mum with an emotional statement.

They said: “Words cannot describe how much we will miss her. She worked hard to provide a happy and loving home for us and it is hard to believe that she will no longer be here to guide us.

“Our family has been ripped apart by her death.”

An inquest into Mrs Gallear’s death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in October and then adjourned pending the outcome of criminal court proceedings.

Gallear was remanded in custody pending his trial which has been scheduled to begin at Manchester Crown Court on Monday April 3.