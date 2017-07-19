Wigan hospital worker saves drowning man

A Wigan hospital worker has been hailed a hero after saving a drowning man’s life while on his holidays.

David Quinn is now urging the borough residents to learn basic first aid skills as one day they could make the difference between life and death.

The 33-year-old healthcare assistant at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) put his own life-saving training to good use while holidaying at the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

Hee heard a woman scream and spotted a man in difficulty in the water.

David said: “Near the end of the day I was on a sunbed, chilling out and having some cocktails. There was lots of shouting going on, as you’d expect by the pool, but all of a sudden the shouting just changed into a panicked shriek.

“I turned around to look and I could see a man lying face down in the pool.

“I stood up thinking I had to do something so I ran over and pulled the man out of the water. I was the first responder and quickly I realised there was no life in him, so I started to perform CPR.

“Thankfully, after about five to seven compressions he started breathing again and so I put him in the recovery position.

“After what seemed like ages, but was probably only a few seconds, the lifeguards appeared and took him to the resort’s clinic on site. Fortunately, he made a full recovery and I saw him a few days later back swimming in the pool.

“It was the first time I have ever had to use my life-saving skills on a real person. I still feel slightly in shock now when I think about it. Your instincts just kick in and you just do what you have to do.

“Thankfully, I was there as those split seconds could have made the difference between life and death, or the man being left brain damaged. It made me feel really proud of myself.”

David added: “I would encourage the public of Wigan borough to learn how to save a life if they get the chance. Although it’s a skill you hope you will never have to use, one day it might just make the difference between someone’s life and death.”

Ward manager Jenny Garry-Madden said: “We’re all so proud of David on Highfield Ward.

“His professionalism, quick thinking and training saved a man who was drowning. It just goes to show that the first aid skills we teach our healthcare assistants can be used at any time, in many different circumstances.

“Well done David!”