Wigan man admits travelling to meet under-age American girl

A Wigan man has admitted travelling to America to meet an under-age girl he had groomed via the internet.

Gary Spain has already admitted six offences involving taking indecent images of children, downloading more than 19,000 child porn images and possessing 1,425 extreme pornographic images.

Today (Monday) he pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to meeting a child aged 13 or 14 following grooming; sexually assaulting another child when she was aged between five and ten and voyeurism involving two girls.

The indecent images charges occurred between December 2014 and April last year and the other offences occurred on earlier dates.

49-year-old Spain, of Springfield Road, has been further remanded in custody to await sentence on December 8.

Judge Robert Warnock told him that there would “inevitably” be a custodial sentence but he wanted reports to consider whether he is dangerous and the risk he poses.