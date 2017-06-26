Wigan man charged with £370,000 fraud

A Wigan man has been charged with fleecing a house-builder out of a massive £370,000 while working for the firm.

Matthew Farrimond will face a total of 12 charges of fraud by abuse of position and another one of money-laundering when he makes his first appearance before Bolton magistrates on July 25.

The 40-year-old - formerly of Standish Lower Ground but more recently a resident of Kirkby Close, Buckshaw Village in Preston - was arrested by police earlier this year investigating the disappearance of large quantities of money from the accounts of Bolton-based house-building firm Herbert T Forrest.

Alongside him in the dock next month will be Kirsty Holt, 35, also of Kirkby Close, who faces a single charge of money laundering.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the pair had been released on bail pending their first court appearance.