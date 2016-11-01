Wigan man finds TEN double yolkers in a dozen eggs

The chances of cracking open an egg to find a double yolk are said to be 1,000 to one.

So a box of eggs bought from a Wigan supermarket could prove to be a record-breaker.

John Landy from Ince, who cracked 10 double-yolks eggs

John Landy couldn’t believe his eyes when he cracked open TEN eggs and found they were all double yolkers.

The 40-year-old said: “When I got one double yolk, I was quite surprised because I had never see one before.

“I opened another one and that was one. We were having four eggs and they were all double yolkers. I sent my wife a picture.

“I decided to open the rest of the eggs and they were all double yolks.”

My wife said to keep the eggs in case they were worth anything. No-one would believe us once we had had them. John Landy

John, of Ince Green Lane Lower Ince, was shocked to find double yolk after double yolk as he cracked open the eggs.

“I was really surprised. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“My mum had a double yolk once but I had never seen one. To keep opening them, I was gobsmacked.”

John and wife Kerry had bought a box of a dozen large free-range eggs from Morrisons in Ince.

Kerry had already used two of the eggs, but did not pay attention to whether they had double yolks.

The couple looked on the internet to find out if the eggs were safe to eat before poaching them.

They also discovered how rare it was to get so many double yolkers and wanted to find out if the eggs were valuable.

Some supermarkets sell special boxes of guaranteed double yolk eggs.

John said: “My wife said to keep the eggs in case they were worth anything. No-one would believe us once we had had them.

“We took a picture of the eggs and the serial number on the box.

“We had some on Saturday morning and put the rest in the fridge.”

The couple, who have two children, Kieron, 19, and Daniel, 11, shared photographs of the eggs on social media and tagged Morrisons.

They ate their poached eggs with beans and toast.

John said: “They didn’t taste any different. We haven’t been ill so fingers crossed there was nothing wrong with them.”

After the excitement of finding all the double yolkers, the family had 10 eggs to eat.

John said: “I broke all the eggs in a bowl and we ended up having eggs that day and eggs the next day and throwing four away.”

Part of their research online revealed that double yolkers can be a sign of either good luck or bad luck.

So they decided to buy an extra lottery ticket that day.

Unfortunately they did not win, but John said he was delighted the following day when a pack of six rashers of bacon turned out to contain seven rashers!

According to the British Egg Information Service, the chances of finding a double yolker is less than 0.1 per cent.