Wigan motorsports ace killed in tragic crash

A Wigan rider has been killed following a crash during the Dundrod 150 national race in Northern Ireland.

Jamie Hodson, 35, from Bryn, was involved in an incident at the "Joey's Windmill" section of the circuit on Thursday, August 10.

His brother, Rob Hodson, was also involved in the accident but has sustained no serious injuries.

Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club have paid tribute to Jamie, saying: "An experienced rider, Jamie was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion, and this year achieved a top 10 finish in the TT Lightweight race.



"The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club would like to express its sincere condolences to Jamie’s family and friends and requests that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

The event is part of the Ulster Grand Prix bikes event which is due to finish on Saturday.

Jamie and Rob's dad, Jim, is also a biker. The three famously made a piece of TT history when they raced against each other in the Super Sport (600cc) race on the Isle of Man earlier this summer.

Jamie (right) with dad Jim (centre) and brother Rob

It is the first time in the globes' best known road race's 110 year long history that three members of the same family had challenged each other in the same race.

Earlier, Jamie had marked his debut at the famous event by earning a silver replica for 10th place on a 650cc ER Kawasaki twin cylinder in the four lap Lightweight TT.