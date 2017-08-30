Wigan mum’s big holiday cash win

A Wigan woman on a medical mission for her youngsters bagged herself the bonus of a big cash prize.

Kelly Baldwin, 39, had visited Healthrack in the town centre’s Makinson Arcade earlier this summer to pick up some vital medication, as both she and her children suffer with diabetes.

While there she was given a Galleries Airways ticket during a holiday-themed promotional event.

After taking up the invitation of entering the draw online, she was randomly selected as the winner of a whopping £1,500 holiday voucher.

And, having now been presented with the prize by the owner of the store at which she picked up her ticket, she has revealed plans to spend it on a family holiday of her own.

Kelly said: “I can’t believe it! I was contacted a few times, but I couldn’t imagine it was true.

“I only visited to pick up the medication I require for my condition and Alison (Patterson, the Healthrack manager) passed over the ticket.

“She said I should enter the competition online, as someone will win this prize as part of The Galleries Airways campaign.”

The promotion, complete with staff dressed as pilots and air hostesses, ran in April and May and gave visitors to the shopping centre the opportunity to win a voucher for a £1,500 holiday so long as they spent at least £10 in any store around The Galleries.

The mall’s manager Victoria Nichol said: “My congratulations go to Kelly and her family, we are so pleased for them. We wanted to put on an extra special campaign this year with a significant prize and it couldn’t have gone to a more deserved winner.”

Kelly is looking forward to her first family holiday as Mr and Mrs Tempest with fiancé, Steve, and her two children, Callum and Izabel.

They are planning a dream trip to see the Northern Lights in 2018, with Kelly’s 40th birthday and wedding on the horizon as well.