Wigan mum’s thanks for Christmas donations

A Wigan mum has said a huge thank you to everyone who donated to her appeal to give every lonely person in the borough a gift bag this Christmas.

Kathryn Leyden has been collecting donations throughout December in a bid to get together a Christmas package for people who might be suffering from isolation to show them the community is thinking about them.

Some of the pupils from Mabs Cross Primary School who helped write Christmas cards to go with the donated presents

She has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and has so far collected enough to make 135 donations, with more still to come.

She said: “I just want to say a big thank you to the Wigan community for being so involved and generous.

“What lovely gifts they have donated - I don’t have any room in my house.”

Kathryn will be handing out the gift bags at Age UK Christmas parties in the coming week and has also been working with social services to help identify people who might be lonely.

Care homes and home care services have also been helping Kathryn to hand out the gift bags to elderly patients across the borough.