Wigan Pier tender extended after massive interest

A tender period for three iconic buildings at the world famous Wigan Pier has been extended following significant developer interest.

Wigan Council unveiled a six-week tender period in May for bids to be made to develop the three Wigan Pier buildings.

There is no better address in the country for a business than Wigan Pier – it is world famous Coun David Molyneux

The three former industrial buildings stand on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and include The Warehouse, known locally as the former Way We Were Museum, The Orwell former public house, and the Education Centre.

The buildings are central to the Wigan Pier Quarter regeneration area and have attracted attention from across the region as a destination for investment and new industries on an iconic waterside setting.

Since the bidding period opened in May there has been a huge amount of interest from developers in the buildings with leisure, hotel, commercial, residential and creative uses being put forward.

Feedback from developers to the council has led to the bidding window being extended following requests for more time to complete bids.

Tours of the buildings will continue in the coming weeks for developers to finalise their plans. The tender process is being overseen by the council in partnership with commercial property agents Lambert Smith Hampton and the Canal & River Trust.

Coun David Molyneux, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We are very pleased with the response so far from developers in the iconic Wigan Pier buildings.

“There is no better address in the country for a business than Wigan Pier – it is world famous.

“We have had some fantastic and innovative ideas put forward by serious developers who all have experience in regenerating buildings of this kind both regionally and nationally.

“During the process interested parties have expressed a desire to our agents and the council for more time to finalise their bids. It is vital that we give them enough time to develop their bids to ensure they get them right. This will benefit the regeneration of Wigan Pier Quarter in the long-run.”

Simon Turner, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We are delighted with the response so far and feel the extension of the deadline will help all interested parties deliver some really high quality bids.

“This is a really exciting time for Wigan Pier with many talented people wanting to be involved in transforming the area into a real destination and a catalyst for growth.”

The Wigan Pier Quarter has recently seen the development of the Pier Centre conference centre and performance venue, approved planning permission for a social, arts and café venue in a former industrial building next to the pier and Trencherfield Mill continues to attract interest from major employers.

To support regeneration opportunities the council has invested in new car parking facilities, created a community garden, is continuing to market and develop business at Trencherfield Mill and has hosted a major business event to showcase the Pier Quarter and its opportunities.

The bidding process now closes on Friday July 28.

For further information contact Lambert Smith Hampton on 0161 228 6411.