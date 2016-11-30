Wigan prison workers due to face magistrates

Two Wigan women who work at a North West prison are due to appear at court in connection with several alleged offences.

Jennifer Forshaw, 28, of Barnsley Street, Wigan, has been charged with misconduct in public office and conveying a list B prohibited article into prison.

Emma Blake, 28, of Barnsley Street, Wigan, has been charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at HMP Wymott Prison in Leyland between May and June.

Both are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 1) from 10am.