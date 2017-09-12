Wigan runner looking for ANOTHER world record

A keen Wigan runner is hoping that her latest fancy dress antics will bag her another world record.

Cat DAscendis already has a global best for the fastest female runner to complete a marathon dressed as a gingerbread man

Cat DAscendis

She finished the London marathon in three hours 46 minutes and 55 seconds in April to accomplish that feat .

And last week she discovered that she appears in the new edition of the Guinness World Records book.

Now, the 35-year-old has set her sights on taking another title.

She will attempt to break the record for the fastest female runner to finish a half marathon in a gingerbread costume.

Cat, who lives in Bickershaw, is aiming to complete the English half marathon in Warrington on Sunday in under two hours.

She said: “I’m hopeful I can achieve it. It’s very weather-dependent. If it’s boiling hot I will struggle and if it’s wet and windy I will struggle, so the weather needs to be just right.

“I think I can do it. I did the first half in under two hours in the London marathon so I think I should be able to do it.”

Cat resumed her usual running training after her marathon success, but dug out her gingerbread costume again for the Wigan 10k last week.

She said: “Wigan 10k was a fantastic outing for the outfit but it did remind me how difficult it is running in it.”

But she is determined to race in the costume again to set a new record and raise money for a cause close to her heart.

She is supporting charity Burning Nights in honour of a friend suffering from complex regional pain syndrome, which causes people to experience persistent and debilitating pain.

She raised more than £500 when she did the London marathon and thanked everyone who has supported her so far.

She hopes to raise a similar amount this time.

Mum-of-two Cat said: “It’s such a rare disease that there’s not a lot of research into it, so every bit of money that can be made for them is really appreciated. I would love to get another £500.”

And she has not ruled out aiming for more world records in future.

“I did say I was going to hang him up after the London marathon, but he seems to have crawled out, so who knows? I will see what else I can do with him,” she said.

To support Cat, go to mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/catharinedascendis1.