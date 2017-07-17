Wigan schoolboy locked up

A Wigan schoolboy has been locked up for eight months for a catalogue of crimes.

The 15-year-old from Hindley, who cannot be identified, had been the subject of no fewer than 13 charges, including several involving violence, at Wigan Youth Court which have been dealt with over recent weeks.

For possession of a firearm, namely an air rifle, he was given 12-month good behaviour, supervision and rehabilitation orders and a night curfew for six months. He must also pay £150 compensation to three victims.

For an assault by beating on February 22 he was given criminal behaviour and rehabiliation orders to run concurrently with the firearms punishments plus £100 to his male victim.

As with the above, the yob also pleaded guilty to issuing threatening words at Ashton’s Aldi on February 18. For this public order offence he was given criminal behaviour and rehabilitation orders and ordered to pay £50 compensation. For another public order offence that he admitted to on March 3 he was given further criminal behaviour and rehabilitation orders.

The boy had denied committing an assault causing actual bodily harm but was convicted after a trial and was sentenced to eight months’ detention, given a training order and made to pay a £30 victim surcharge. For an assault by beating on April 16 he was given a four-month detention to run concurrently with the previous one. He also pleaded guilty to another public order offence and two cases of criminal damage but was not given any extra penalties.

But for another assault on March 8 the youngster was given another four months, again to run concurrently with the other sentences. There was no separate penalty for another public order offence to which he pleaded guilty.

For a further assault by beating and public order offence to which he pleaded guilty, he again received four months to serve concurrently.

And finally, for a charge he admitted of resisting arrest on March 29, he was given no separate penalty.