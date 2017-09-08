Wigan schoolchildren find some great places to relax with a good book

Many children look forward to having a break from books during the summer holidays - but not pupils at one Wigan school.

Staff and pupils from Orrell Lamberhead Green Primary School have been sharing photographs of themselves reading during the break.

Bethany Crossfield reads at Disney World Florida

They have chosen all kinds of places to read, ranging from their gardens at home to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The photographs are being posted on the school’s Facebook page and more than 70 have been submitted so far.

Headteacher Jane Chambers said: “It’s to encourage reading and keep it really fun and keep in touch with children and their families over the summer.

“As the children finished school for the summer, we gave every child a book. Dependent on their age and the style of the book, it was from simple picture books to novels.

“We asked people to send us pictures of them reading in extreme places. Some children were very lucky and went to Disneyland but we also had children doing a handstand in their bedroom reading a book.”

The photographs have been sent from far and wide, including a karate club in Norley, Wigan Library, the royal box at Wembley Stadium, the Eiffel Towel and Venice.

Mrs Chambers also got involved, submitting a picture showing her reading to a cutout of US president Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

But she said: “It’s not about who goes to the most exciting place, it’s about sending a photograph of you reading and doing something fun.

“The last couple of winners have been photographs of children taken at home.”

The pictures have been posted on Facebook by assistant headteacher Kathy Gaskell, who even went online while on holiday in France.

When everyone returns to the school this week, the best photograph will be chosen and a book token will be presented to the winner.