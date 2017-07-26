Wigan schoolgirl has hair cut at Leyland salon for Little Princess Trust

A young girl has donated her hair and helped to make two wigs for children with cancer.

Nine-year-old Ava Stones, of Standish, had 12 inches of her golden locks chopped off at Every Generation Salon in Leyland and raised £680 for Little Princess Trust.

Ava Stones with her new hair cut

Her mum Kelly said: “Ava Stones is a caring girl who decided she wanted to do something special to show her love and support for other children who had lost their hair, mainly due to the treatment they have to undergo for cancer.

“Ava’s long hair was her absolute pride and joy. When we returned to UK from Brunei, where I had been posted to teach soldiers, Ava heard about Little Princess Trust and she knew exactly what she wanted to do with her hair.

“Her initial target was £340, which is the cost of making one wig. As the amount crept closer to the target she got more excited and emotional. When she exceeded her target, she began hoping for enough money to send for two wigs and raised £680.

“Originally Ava wanted to send 10 inches of hair, but during a live stream, her audience cheered her on and she ended up having a staggering 12 inches cut off to send to charity.”

Ava Stones having her hair cut

Ava said: “I wanted the hair to be used to make wigs so that poorly children could have the opportunity to feel as beautiful as Rapunzel.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated, supported and cheered me on. I want to give a special thanks to my mum, sister Rhia and the rest of my family for supporting me.

“I want to my mum’s friend and hairdresser Tony Bennett and the rest of the team at Every Generation, in Leyland, as well as teachers and my friends at Woodfold Primary School in Standish, and my mum’s work Fulwood Barracks for supporting me.”