Wigan teacher died after ‘marrying man of her dreams’

A Wigan teacher died of cancer just months after marrying the man of her dreams.

But the family of Michele Reed say they believe her illness was caused by exposure to asbestos while at school.

Michele, who died aged 63 in February, was diagnosed with mesothelioma not long after retiring.

She had taught French at Up Holland High School for 18 years between 1982 and 2000 where her pupils included Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft.

The popular mum-of-two moved to France shortly after being made redundant from her job and met her husband Manu, who her family describe as “the man of her dreams”.

Speaking about her loss, daughter Bethany Gibbins said: “Mum was a French teacher - it was all she loved to do. Growing up, she always used to take me on school trips with the students to Paris or skiing in France.

“All of her students loved her.

“She was made redundant and the first thing she did was move to France. She met Manu on her 60th birthday and he really was the man of her dreams. It was about six months before she was diagnosed that he proposed. They got married and it was so bittersweet but we’re so glad she met him.”

Lawyers at Slater and Gordon, who Michele instructed before her death, are now appealing for people who worked with her at Up Holland school or at other places where asbestos was present.

Now banned, asbestos was widely used in buildings until the 1980s. Anyone who believes they can help should contact Louise on 0151 353 9933 or email Louise.Larkin@slatergordon.co.uk