Wigan teen Molly hits the highest note

A star singing student from Wigan is celebrating after achieving the highest mark in the country in one of her exams.

Molly Noon, who is from Ince but goes to Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester, received an ABRSM Gold Award for her grade eight vocal exam after getting an incredible 147 out of 150.

Molly has been studying at Chet’s since she was eight and also plays violin and piano.

She is currently working hard for her A-levels as she has an academic offer to study music at Trinity College Cambridge and has also auditioned there, and admitted to being thrilled by the gold award.

Molly, 17, said: “I was very excited to get such a high honour. I thought the exam went fine but wasn’t expecting to get the mark I did.

“I’ve always loved singing and it came more naturally to me than violin or piano did.”

The ABRSM award has also delighted her teachers and senior leaders at the famous specialist music school.

Director of music Stephen Threlfall said: “We are all delighted by Molly’s brilliant achievement. She is such a natural musician that I am not surprised that she has duly received this terrific reward.”

In the exam Molly had to sing five pieces from memory, ranging from a song by 17th century English composer John Dowland to Schubert and Broadway writer Stephen Sondheim’s work, as well as sight reading and aural tests.

Molly, who says her ambition is to sing in a small professional group, particularly loves English and early music and sings at a festival in May.