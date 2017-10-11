Wigan teen's funeral fund on course to hit target

An appeal to raise enough funds to pay for the funeral of a Wigan teenager is on course to hit its target.



Charlotte Guy’s family were left devastated when the 17-year-old, known affectionately as Charlie, died suddenly in late September, but her family and friends have come together to help her parents “give their beautiful daughter the send-off any angel deserves.”

A Just Giving page set up to cover Charlotte’s funeral costs looks set to reach its £3,500 goal, ahead of the service on Friday.

The page was set up by Stacey Rutter, whose 15-year-old son Cameron Chadwick tragically died in February after a motorbike accident.

The fund-raising page reads: “On September 24 2017, Charlotte Guy’s family were informed that their beautiful angel could not be saved.

“Just 17-years-old, Charlotte’s death was sudden, tragic and one of utter devastation to her family and friends.

“No parent expects tragic news regarding their children and financially no parent plans for their child’s funeral and its escalating costs.”

It finishes: “Let’s help Charlotte’s mum, dad, brothers, nephew and nieces to give Charlotte a day fit for their beautiful angel.”

Tributes and messages of condolence began to pour in as soon as news of Charlotte’s death broke. Posting on Facebook, her father Martin wrote: “We have been inundated from well wishers on the loss of our daughter Charlotte all week.

“There may be as much bad in this world as good. But believe me, the love that we have received this week from people far and wide has really touched our hearts.

“Me, my wife and family would like to say we are eternally grateful and god bless each and every one of you.”

Mr Guy has also invited anyone who knew Charlotte to attend her funeral wearing a purple theme as it was Charlotte’s favourite colour while growing up.

It will be held at St John’s Church in Pemberton on Friday, October 13 at 2.30pm, followed by a short service at Ince crematorium.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the funeral can do so by clicking here