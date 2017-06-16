Wigan teen used mum’s computer to for porn search

A teenager sparked a police raid when he searched for child pornography on his mother and grandmother’s computers, a court head.

An investigation into the downloading of indecent images led police to computer addresses linked to two female names, Wigan magistrates were told.

But Anthony Nightingale, 19, could be connected to both sites, which led to police executing a search warrant at his family home in Stanley Road, Platt Bridge.

Police discovered 88 images of the most serious level of indecent images involving children when they examined Nightingale’s computer, along with more than 100 other examples of child pornography and 18 extreme pornographic pictures involving animals.

Another stash of indecent images, including two serious child porn files and six extreme porn pictures, were discovered on his mobile phone, after it was analysed.

Would-be soldier Nightingale is said to have co-operated with the police probe as he had made a successful application to join the Army and did not want to delay the recruitment process.

Magistrates told the teenager, who pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images and one charge of possession of extreme porn, that his case was so serious it would be committed for sentence to Bolton Crown Court on July 14.

He was also told that he must sign the sex offenders register within 72 hours of the hearing, at Wigan Police Station, and co-operate with the probation service while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said that when the police raid was conducted only Nightingale was present at the house as his mother and two younge siblings were away on holiday. He even volunteered a device which had not been discovered during the police search.

The defendant, when interviewed by police, insisted he had no sexual intererest in children but admitted he was interested in adult pornography, the court heard.

Bob Topping, defending, said that his client had no previous criminal convictions and requested a pre-sentence report be prepared.