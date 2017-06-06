Wigan terror searches conclude

Police have completed their search of a flat in Wigan after swooping on a man in relation to the Manchester Arena suicide attack a fortnight ago.

A statement from GMP today (Tuesday) said: “As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack at the Manchester Arena, police searched a flat on Springfield Street in Wigan.

“The search has now concluded and all cordons lifted.

“Officers will continue to patrol the area as a reassurance, anyone with any questions is encouraged to speak an officer or call 101.”

Armed officers descended on Wigan two days after the terror attack and arrested a 33-year-old man before the bomb squad arrived and removed a suspect package.

That evening they stormed the flat, believed to be where the man was liviing, in Springfield Street where extensive searches have been carried out.

The man arrested is still in police custody.