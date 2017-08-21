Wigan trader fined £2,000 after undercover op

A Wigan shop owner has been fined for a second time after selling e-cigarette liquids to a 16-year-old during a council sting.

Barry Russel Gottlieb, who owns e-cig shop, Traders Corner on Mesnes Street, was ordered to pay £2,134 by Wigan magistrates.

Gottlieb was found guilty of selling a nicotine inhaling product to a person aged under 18, the second time he has been caught for the offence.

In 2016 the shop owner was slapped with an £800 fine for the same charge, and despite receiving advice from Wigan Council’s trading standards team, there have been continuous allegations of underage sales from the shop.

The team were able to prosecute Gottlieb after getting help from an underage volunteer who went in to make the purchase.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for environment, said: “We will always support and advise businesses in the first instance and it is disappointing that, despite receiving a number of advice visits from Trading Standards, Mr Gottlieb sold e-liquids to our young volunteer.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take robust enforcement action should we receive further complaints.

“We would encourage all retailers of e-liquids to be vigilant and responsible. Ask for proof of age from anyone who looks under 25.

“Businesses should also regularly use a refusals register when individuals attempt to buy e-liquids to record the event.”

Following a change in the law in October 2015 it is now illegal to sell nicotine inhaling products to under 18s.