Wigan wedding venue named best in the country

A Wigan wedding venue has been crowned the top place to get married in the whole of the UK.

Ashfield House in Standish beat hundreds of other locations across the country to pick up the award for the Best Wedding Venue at the Wedding Industry Awards.

Couples can make Ashfield House into the perfect wedding venue

A delighted Katie Street, co-owner and wedding coordinator at Ashfield House, said; “I just can’t believe our little country house nestled away in Standish has beat some of the UK’s biggest players in the wedding industry.

“It feels a bit David and Goliath! At Ashfield House, we do things differently to make sure all the couples who choose to get married here make memories to last a lifetime.”

It was Ashfield House’s couples who helped seal the deal for the historic country house which overlooks the picturesque Douglas Valley.

Couples who married in the last year were able to vote, giving their verdict on Ashfield House in a variety of categories including quality of service, flexibility and options, value for money, and expertise of staff. Final marks were awarded by a judging panel of the wedding industry’s leading experts and influencers.

It feels a bit David and Goliath! At Ashfield House, we do things differently to make sure all the couples who choose to get married here make memories to last a lifetime Katie Street

Katie says she’s always been a bit of a rebel, so when she took over Ashfield House as a wedding venue she was determined it would be different.

And her dream has obviously paid off as the Standish country house picked up the Best Wedding Venue at the National Wedding Awards.

Katie, 33, whose dad Mel co-owns the property, said: “We no longer conform to the typical wedding day mould with our design or behaviour. We value people over profit and love to give those people who choose us for their wedding the flexibility to show off their own tastes, personalities and quirks, taking over the house for the day.”

Ashfield House closes each January to work on scheduled renovation to continually improve and restore the venue and its heritage features and this formula and continued renaissance has driven the growth of Ashfield House, with a 103% increase in bookings over the last year.

Mum-of-three Katie, who lives with her partner in Parbold, said; “I love how we’ve retained the grandeur of the house, while still making it a place that feels like home to our couples. We strive to keep things fresh and set the trends for those who choose us for their special day.”

The stylish venue features eclectic decor and modern quirky twists on the traditional wedding including an outdoor wood fired pizza oven and gin cupboard.

Proud dad, Mel, added: “Katie and the team put people first. They know how people want to feel on the biggest day of their lives.”

Wedding Awards founder Damian Bailey said: “We received more than 25,000 votes so winning one of our national awards is a feat worthy of notice. With the UK wedding industry being worth an estimated £10billion annually, Ashfield House join many wedding suppliers working hard to stand out in a crowded marketplace.”