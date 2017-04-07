Wigan woman, 60, punched policeman in the testicles

A 60-year-old woman launched a violent assault on a police officer, punching him in the testicles, headbutting and kicking him.

Joy Pownall, a widow of Pennine Lane in Golborne appearded at Wigan magistrates after pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Ryan Davies. The court heard how on March 18, police had been called to Pownall’s road by residents reporting a disturbance.

On arrival, officers were told the defendant had been standing in the road stopping the traffic.

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, told Magistrates: “Officers could hear a female shouting around the corner. On approaching, Pownall came out of her house. She was very abusive. She had superficial cuts to her arms, and bruises. She swore at PC Davies and she decided to punch him in his groin, hitting his testicles, forcing him to the floor.”

After being detained by officers, Pownall managed to headbutt Pc Davies in his body armour as he got to his feet.

Once she arrived at, she attacked the officer again, kicking him in the shin before being taken directly into a cell for her “aggressive behaviour”.

Defence solicitor, Graham Simpson, told the court: “She lives on her own apart from when one of her sons chooses to move back into the house.

“She is isolated socially. On the night in question, she tried to self harm- one of her sons was trying to calm her down.

“She has little recollection of the events as she had taken too many tablets and mixed them with alcohol. She feels mortified.”

The defendant shouted “I’m sincerely sorry”, from the dock before magistrate Mr David Harrison, handed down the sentence.

He said: “This does not give a good impression of you does it?”For assaulting a police officer, for which Pownall already has a previous conviction, she received an eight week curfew from 7pm to 7am, which will be monitored by an electronic tag. She was also ordered to pay £270, £100 of which will be compensation to PC Davies.