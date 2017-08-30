Wildlife snap could be Countryfile calendar king

A Wigan photographer’s incredible image is set to grace a famous wildlife calendar.

Phillip Green’s stunning photograph could even make the front cover of the 2018 BBC Countryfile calendar, after the Shevington snapper was one of 12 lucky finalists to have their image picked.

The Countryfile photographic competition sees stiff competition each year. Indeed, this year’s edition saw 30,000 entrants.

The photo, called the Dandelion King, will feature in next year’s calender for the month of June.

Phillip, who is a member of the Wigan Photographic Society, captured the delightful image of a mouse balancing on a dandelion stem at Howick Hall Farm in Penwortham, Preston.

Sales of the calender raise millions of pounds for the BBC charity Children In Need each year.

This year’s theme was “Call of the Wild,” and photographers were encouraged to take snaps which would “show off the British countryside in all its natural glory.”

But now the photo competition continues to decide an overall winner and the victor will see their image adorn the front of the calendar.

John Craven, chairman of the judging panel and Countryfile presenter, said: “I’ve been involved with the Countryfile calendar since the very start and I have to say that this is one of the best ever.”

He added: “The standard has been incredibly high.”

Other judges this year including Dragons Den star and businesswoman Deborah Meaden and wildlife cameraman Simon King.

Speaking to Countryfile, Deborah said: “The final 12 really stand out because they are not only photographically excellent but also evoke the theme beautifully.”

Last year’s calendar raised a staggering £2.2m for charity, the highest amount ever raised by any of the calendars.

The competition was won by Dean Mason, whose cute winning shot Berry Brunch captured a water vole cheekily snacking on berries in the undergrowth.

Phillip and fellow photographers who feature this year will be hoping to one-up that total with their impressive snapshots.

Deer, birds, horses, a leaping squirrel and even a sleepy seal feature on next year’s calendar alongside some beautiful countryside vistas.

Voting for the overall winner is now underway, and you can help decide which photograph will be victorious by casting your vote online or by phone.

The voting process closes at midnight on Sunday.

The winner will be announced on October 1 and the 2018 Countryfile Calendar will go on sale on the same day.

To help Phillip win the competition or to see the other 11 pictures, visit Countryfile’s website.