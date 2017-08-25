Win or lose - Warriors will have homecoming

A homecoming family fun day will be held on Sunday to welcome Wigan Warriors back from the Challenge Cup final.

Whether the team win or lose the match against Hull FC tomorrow, they will join the event when they return from London.

The Believe In Wigan homecoming event will be held from 2pm to 6pm outside Robin Park Arena.

Organised by Wigan Council, it will include live music, a fun fair, face painting, Wigan Warriors mascots and cheerleaders, inflatables and food.

The team will go on stage to greet fans - hopefully with the Challenge Cup in their hands.

Council leader Lord Smith said: “Wigan Warriors being in the Challenge Cup final is a massive boost for the town and the whole borough.

“We wanted to celebrate their achievements and help people of all ages feel a part of their success.

“We hope people will come down and enjoy the event.

“Win or lose it will be an opportunity for fans to come together and show their appreciation to the players and have a fun event at the same time.”

Warriors’ director Kris Radlinski said: “This is a huge weekend for Wigan Warriors and it is fantastic that we can round it off with an event for all our fans in Wigan.

“We are very grateful to Wigan Council for hosting the Believe In Wigan homecoming and whatever the result we look forward to seeing our fans and thanking them for all their incredible support.”

Limited free parking will be available near the event.

