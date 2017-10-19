Windows damaged after man’s affair at mum’s house

A jilted woman and her friend damaged windows at the home of a love rival, a court heard.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told yesterday that a police officer went to a house on Coronation Road, in Standish Lower Ground, after Natalie Butcher noticed damage to windows at the rear of the property while moving in.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said CCTV footage from a neighbour showed two women wearing balaclavas and gloves causing the damage.

While in the area, the officer was approached by two women - Gemma Ball and Hazel Harrison. They tried to persuade him they had nothing to do with the damage, but were arrested as they looked similar to the women in the CCTV images, the court heard.

Ms Kenyon said: “The officer was escorting them to the police van nearby and as they walked around the corner, Miss Harrison observed her ex-partner in a vehicle nearby and started to verbally abuse him in the street.”

Ball, 29, of Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, and Harrison, 31, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, both gave “no comment” interviews to police.

But they both pleaded guilty to criminal damage worth £300 to the windows, which belonged to Wigan Council, when they appeared before magistrates.

Harrison also admitted using abusive words or disorderly behaviour during the incident on Saturday, August 26.

Ged Frazer, defending Harrison, told the court: “Natalie Butcher was having an affair with Miss Harrison’s partner. He was flaunting that relationship in front of Miss Harrison. I think he was conducting that affair at his mother’s address which is in sight of Miss Harrison’s address, effectively rubbing her nose in it.”

There were issues with Ms Butcher spending time with Harrison’s children and taunts on social media, the court heard.

Mr Frazer said: “Unfortunately she reacted. She reacted by going round to the house and damaged two windows at the rear of the address.”

Peter Moran, defending Ball, said she had gone to the house with her friend Harrison and knew what she was likely to do. She accepted she was jointly responsible for the damage, even though she did not do it herself, he said.

Mr Moran said: “It is a night that she regrets and it’s going to cost her in her pocket as a result of that.”

Magistrates handed down conditional discharges, lasting 12 months for Ball and 18 months for Harrison.

They were each ordered to pay £150 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.