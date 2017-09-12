Winter advice after fire crews called to chimney smoke

Firefighters are urging people to have their chimneys cleaned and log burners serviced ahead of the winter months.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to Alton Close in Ashton in 10.45pm on Monday when someone saw lots of smoke and flames from the chimney of a neighbouring house.

They checked the chimney and log burner, which was being used for the first time since last winter, and it appeared to be a false alarm.

Watch manager Isaac Olurankinse highlighted the incident to remind people to check their chimneys and appliances before winter.

He said: "It's important to make sure people are using log burners and fires properly and get them serviced before they start using them again for the winter."