Witnesses of car crash report seeing axe-man at scene

Three men were arrested this morning amid reports of an axe-man on a Wigan road.



Shortly after 11am on Thursday, September 14, police were called to Platt Lane in Scholes to reports of a car crash.

Police at the scene- picture by Steven James

The BMW and Mercedes collided before an altercation reportedly broke out between two groups of men in the street.

Witnesses have reported seeing a man with an axe being involved.

Three of the men involved, two aged 21 and one aged 26 have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 668 of September 14 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.