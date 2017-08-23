Woman, 65, kicked in the face by knife-wielding robber in her own home

A woman was held at knifepoint during an armed robbery at her home in Wigan.

At 10.30pm on Monday (August 21), police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary on Whitley Crescent, Wigan.

This was a brutal attack that has left the victim terrified in her own home Detective Constable Andrew Hill

The offender gained entry through the front door of the house before threatening the 65-year-old woman with a knife in her bedroom.

The attacker demanded money and car keys before injuring the victims hand with the knife as she defended herself.

The man threw the woman on the ground and kicked her in the face, leaving her with severe bruising across her face and body, a burst lip, and knife wounds to her fingers.

The offender then fled empty handed.

He has been described as white, in his late 20s, with a short dark beard. He wore a black waterproof jacket with the hood up over his face and spoke with a local Wigan accent.

Detective Constable Andrew Hill, from Wigan CID, said: “This was a brutal attack that has left the victim terrified in her own home.

“We are doing everything we can to find the cruel man responsible for inflicting this awful ordeal on an innocent woman.

“We believe he fled the victim’s house on foot and are hoping that someone in the area may have seen something suspicious.

“I would ask that anybody who thinks they may know something that can assist with our investigation or recognises the description of the offender to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2326 of 21 August 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.