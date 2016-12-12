Woman abducted, robbed and punched in the face

Police have released CCTV after a woman was abducted, robbed and punched in the face.

At around 12.30am on Monday, September 19, a woman was walking along Peel Lane, Astley, when she was grabbed by three men.

She was forced into the back of a white Transit van where the men used a cloth to cover her face and stifle her screams.

The van was driven to the Old Boathouse pub on Higher Green Lane, Astley, where two of the men ordered the woman, 42, to hand over cash.

The woman was then punched twice to the right side of her face during a struggle with the offenders.

Threats were also made to throw her in the nearby canal.

This was a violent and terrifying ordeal for the woman which left her utterly traumatised DC Jessica Samouelle

The men then drove off in an unknown direction and the van was later found burnt out in Tyldesley.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and have now released CCTV footage of the incident.

Detective Constable Jessica Samouelle, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This was a violent and terrifying ordeal for the woman which left her utterly traumatised.

“She suffered physical and emotional harm as a result of this prolonged incident and we are determined to secure justice for her.

“We are continuing our investigation and I am appealing to anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 55 of 19/09/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.