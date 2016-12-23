Woman and daughter in robbery knife terror

Police appeal after a mother was threatened with a knife during a robbery at her home in Wigan.

At around 11pm on Monday, December 12, the 43-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were at their home on Harvest Way, Hindley Green, when two men and a woman unlocked the front door.

One of the men grabbed the mother and threatened her with the knife while the woman dragged the girl into a bedroom. They then took their phones off them so they could not call the police.

Demands for money were then made and all the offenders ransacked the house before running out along Harvest Way towards Penswick Drive.

They left empty handed.

The first man was described as white, about 6ft 2ins, a heavy build and was wearing black clothing, gloves and a balaclava.

The second man was described as white, slim build and in his twenties

The woman was described as white, about 5ft 3ins, slim and was also wearing black clothing, gloves and a balaclava.

Detective Sergeant David Johnston, from GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This robbery has left the victims understandably traumatised.

“These people threatened an innocent mother who was terrified they would harm her daughter.

“I would ask that anyone who knows who carried out this attack to search their conscience and let the police know who is responsible.

“If you live in the area saw and three people matching the above description, or have information about the robbery, please also contact us.

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 7292, 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.