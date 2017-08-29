Woman ‘blinded’ by laser

Police have called for a complete ban on laser pens after a woman was left needing hospital treatment when she was deliberately dazzled by one.

Officers say they are treating the incident in Worsley Hall as assault.

Residents complained that a green laser light could be seen coming from an address in Greenwood Avenue and it was being shone at passing vehicles including the passing number 622 bus.

A woman, who has not been identified, was caught in the face by the beam and complained of blurred vision.

She was advised by police to get either hospital treatment or see an optician.

The matter has been handed over to a neighbourhood for further investigation and no arrests have so far been made.

Sgt Paul Higham from Wigan Police said: “To be honest we are not getting as many of these laser pen-type incidents than we used to.

“Parents, children and the public in general seem to be far more tuned in to the dangers of these devices.

“And they are very dangerous. If you are driving a car or riding a bike and have one of those shone in your face you could have an accident.

“And a laser can also cause permanent damage to your eyesight.

“These devices should be completely banned.”

In November last year Wigan firefighters came under attack from a laser pen.

The driver of a tender had to slam on the brakes after being temporarily blinded by one as they attended a fire in Comet Road, Marsh Green.