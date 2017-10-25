Woman caught dumping 14 bin bags in garden

A woman was convicted of fly-tipping after she was caught dumping 14 bags of rubbish.

Collette Jacobs, from Up Holland, had illegally disposed the bags of waste in the garden of an empty house on Beechtrees, Skelmersdale.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that Jacobs was caught after West Lancashire Borough Council traced the bags of rubbish back to her.

Jacobs claimed she had been told by council workmen from the council that she could put the waste there.

But after extensive enquiries, the council found that none of its workers had been in the area at that time.

She was ordered to pay £593.48 for fly-tipping.

Coun Kevin Wright, portfolio holder for health and community safety at West Lancashire Borough Council, said: “The council continues to work hard to tackle fly-tipping, which is a serious criminal offence with unlimited fines for individuals and business found guilty of offences.

“The message from the council is simple. Don’t dispose of waste illegally or you could face serious consequences.”