Woman hospitalised after road smash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on a busy main road.

The incident occurred on Wigan Road, Aspull, shortly before 1pm today (Friday).

Police were called to reports of a collision between a Ford Focus and a Vauxhall Corsa, near to Cale Lane.

The three occupants of the Corsa escaped from the vehicle with no injuries, but the driver of the Ford Focus was injured and had to be rescued from the car by fire crews.

She was taken to Wigan Infirmary where she is being treated, although the extent of her injuries are not yet clear.