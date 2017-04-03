Woman in court over £7k theft from Wigan school

A Wigan woman accused of stealing more than £7,000 from a borough primary school will face a crown court trial this month.

School worker Sharon Hunter has been charged with three theft offences at St William’s RC Primary in Ince.

The 48-year-old appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates who, due to the serious nature of the allegations, decided that the case needed to be heard by a judge and jury and so set a trial date at Bolton Crown Court.

The alleged offences relate to three periods in 2013, 2014/15 and 2015/16 during which a total of £7,689 is said to have been stolen from school coffers.

Hunter, of Turner Avenue, Bickershaw, entered no plea and was granted unconditional bail pending her first appearance at Bolton on Wednesday April 19.