Woman injured after falling from scaffolding

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from scaffolding.

The emergency services were called a block of flats on Swinley Road in Swinley at 8.15pm on Thursday with concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A 23-year-old woman was on scaffolding on the fourth floor of the building and fell.

She was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said she was in a “serious but stable” condition.

Roads in the surrounding area were cordoned off for an hour.