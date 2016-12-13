Woman injured in car crash

A busy junction was closed for an hour after a crash involving two cars.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black Vauxhall Mokka collided at the junction of Kirkhall Lane and Atherleigh Way in Leigh at 9.20pm on Monday.

People had got out of the cars when the emergency services arrived.

One woman, who had been in the Corsa, suffered pelvic injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters from Leigh were called as there was smoke coming from the cars and police officers managed the traffic.