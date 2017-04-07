Woman safe after emergency alert at mill

A woman who went onto the roof of a derelict mill came down safely.

Emergency services were called to the Pagefield building in Swinley shortly before 3.10pm on Thursday.

It is believed the woman was on the roof of the derelict building and was threatening to jump off.

Specialist police officers attended, along with firefighters and the ambulance service.

The woman came down at around 4.30pm and was safe.

The Pagefield building, located next to Mesnes Park, was formerly a mill and then a college building.

But is now empty and has fallen into disrepair in recent years.