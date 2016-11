A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crash.

Firefighters from Wigan were called to Marus Bridge junction at 7pm tonight, Friday, after two cars collided.

A 25-year-old woman was cut free from her car by the crew and was complaining of body and neck pain. She was taken to Wigan Infirmary by paramedics.

The driver of the other car was said to be shaken but uninjured.