An elderly woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow on Edgerton Road, Lowton, shortly after 7pm on Saturday to a blaze involving a cooker.

A pan of food had been left unattended and started a fire in the kitchen.

The fire was out when crews arrived, but a 70-year-old woman was found in a serious condition.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.