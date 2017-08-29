Woman to face trial by jury over glass attack wounding

A Wigan woman has denied deliberately assaulting another woman by hitting her over the head with a glass.

Sarah Foster pleaded not guilty to wounding Lisa Parry with intent but did admit a lesser alternative charge of wounding her.

The 35-year-old also admitted assaulting Lee Foster by beating and damaging his BMW in St Helens on April 24 this year, the same date as the wounding offence.

But the prosecution will not accept the wounding admission as far as the assault on Ms Parry is concerned, insisting there is evidence of intent.

As a result Foster will still face a jury on that charge and will be sentenced for the other matters once the trial is at an end.

Chris Taylor, prosecuting, told a Liverpool Crown Court judge that the wounding allegations involved a single blow with a glass which did not break.

“There were a number of punches before the glass was picked up, raised and brought down on the complainant’s head,” he claimed.

Foster, of Cinnamon Avenue, Hindley Green, was remanded on bail pending a trial which is scheduled to begin on March 5 next year.