Work begins on 300 homes

The first stage of construction work on a 300-home estate in Wigan is now under way.

Contractors working on the new housing development, off Pepper Lane in Standish, have fenced off the fields where hundreds of houses are due to be built over the next five to eight years.

Bloor Homes and Wainhomes proposed developments

Plans submitted on behalf of Bloor Homes were given the green light in January 2016, giving the developers three years to commence construction. Questions have now been thrown up by residents involved with Standish Voice, the village’s neighbourhood forum, raising concerns about how this may affect their access to public foothpaths and bridleways, as well as fears over traffic disruption due to the increase in vehicles coming in and out of the road.

Martin Collard queried temporary traffic management surrounding the site, posting to to the community group: “Thought things were further on as they have started building the access road? Hopefully they don’t consider traffic lights at the top because they will cause chaos in the centre because there’s not enough distance between traffic lights and pelican crossing.”

However Wigan Council has confirmed that contractors will be using temporary traffic lights on Pepper Lane until June 23.

This development, which will comprise two to five-bedroom homes, is just one in a long list of applications which have flooded the area over the past few years. The ever-growing portfolio of housing estates includes another 300 home site just a stone’s throw from Pepper Lane, which is currently under development on land behind Almond Brook Road.

An additional 500 homes have been approved on land at the former golf course on Rectory Lane, the construction of which will take place in two phases. Concerns have also been voiced over pedestrian safety during the construction work, particularly that of children living nearby.

David Makinson said: “What is being done to make sure lorries and vans aren’t parked on the pavement were the new road onto Pepper Lane is? My kids have had to walk in the road in rush hour on their way to school because of this.”

Residents with safety fears are being advised to report any dangerous parking to Wigan Council highways department.

Despite the plans already ploughing ahead, people remain angry at the sheer volume of developments springing up across Standish countryside. Gemma Almond said: “There are plenty of houses as it is without any more and too much traffic as it is you’re ruining the very little green land we have left.”