Work starts to repair Wallgate bridge

Work has started on repairs to a bridge which collapsed last month, plunging town centre roads in chaos.

Wigan Wallgate bridge has been closed off since early December when a disused subway wall collapsed outside Wigan North Western station.

One lane of Queen Street was reopened after a clean up operation was completed but the affected area remains fenced off while Network Rail repair the wall.

Bricks, soil and sheets of corrugated metal came crashing down yesterday morning onto several cars parked below the wall which made up part of the disused subway which runs underneath the railway and above the road.

