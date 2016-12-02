X-Factor starlet Olivia Garcia releases her first single

Singing sensation Olivia Garcia hopes it will be a Christmas to remember as her first single is released today.

The 16-year-old recorded the lead vocals for a Christmas song named This Is My Wish.

Olivia Garcia at Simon Cowell's pad in Malibu, California, during the Judges' Houses stage of the X Factor

She appears alongside more than 800 children from four schools around the country in the single released by Allstars Kids Club.

Olivia was approached to take part after her appearance on the X Factor, where she reached the judges’ house stage of the talent show but missed out on the live finals.

Olivia, who lives in Orrell, said: “It’s such an amazing opportunity, especially for someone so young. Having the single out on iTunes, you don’t get that every day.”

Olivia recorded her vocals at Music Projects in Pemberton, before they were sent to Abbey Road Studios to be included on the track.

It was created and produced in around a month and features hundreds of people.

She said: “You can tell loads of hard work has gone into it.

“It’s quite a big song and there are so many young children in the background. It’s a big song, but it’s a really nice song and really Christmassy.”

Olivia said it was “a bit nerve-wracking” but she is looking forward to the release of her first single today.

She said: “It saw the preview on iTunes and I buy my Beyonce albums there. It was so weird.”

As well as welcoming in the festive season, the single will raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, which will receive all of the profits.

Olivia said: “It’s such a good charity and they deserve it.”

It has been a busy few months for Olivia, with millions of people watching her sing for judge Simon Cowell and former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Mel B on the X Factor.

Since then, she has performed at the Christmas lights switch-on in Wigan and toured local schools, including Orrell New Fold Primary School, which she attended.

She said: “That was a bit strange as it was where I found out I could sing.”

Olivia has also been busy studying and preparing for exams at St John Rigby College, where she is a student.

She has launched a fashion line with Cherry Drop Fashion and continues to perform locally.

Among her upcoming gigs is one at Bryn Christian Community Church on Saturday, December 17.

Tickets are free but limited and can be obtained by emailing community_heart@yahoo.com.