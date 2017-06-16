Young family branded terrorists in race attack

An asylum seeker and his family had a brick hurled through his front window after a Wigan man drunkenly believed they were responsible for the Manchester bombing, a court heard.

Kuwaiti-born Ahmed Al-Anzy, his wife and three-year-old daughter were showered with glass after Matthew Ostick, 44, targeted their home in the Northumberland Street area of the town, borough magistrates were told.

I just want to live here peacefully with my wife and children but we are scared that he will come back Ahmed Al-Anzy

Ostick remained outside, hurling racist abuse, and telling Mr Al-Anzy to “get back to his own country”. before the police were called and he was arrested nearby.

He informed police, in interview, that he thought that they family may have been involved in the Manchester bombing, though he could not explain why, the court heard.

Later Mr Al-Anzy, who had fled violence in Kuwait to move to the UK, told police: “I just want to live her peacefully with my wife and children but we are scared that he will come back.”

Ostick, formerly of Spencer Road, Whitley, but now of Chorley Road, Standish, admitted racially aggravated criminal damage on May 26.

He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £400 in compensation for the damaged window and family’s distress, with £100 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said Mr Al-Anzy had lived in Wigan for eight months before the incident with his wife and three children, aged three, eight and nine.

The couple and their three-year-old daughter were in the living room when a brick came flying through the window, missing the family but showering them with glass.

Mr Al-Anzy went outside and saw Ostick standing in the street, hurling racist abuse, said Miss Beattie.

The father said his three-year-old daughter was later afraid of returning to the home afterwards, the court heard.

Kenny Ip, defending, said his client was “extremely upset and apologetic” over his behaviour. The solicitor said he had also consulted with the defendant’s parents and they did not believe his actions reflected his true views.

Mr Ip said Ostick’s problems had begun when he was made redundant 18 months ago.

Before the attack, Ostick had a row with his partner and “as emotions were running high” and he had been drinking, he picked up the brick, he added.

Ostick was aware that a family from a different culture lived at the house but did not know them personally, the court heard.