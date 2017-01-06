Young girl thrown to the ground by car thieves

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves threw a young girl to the ground and stole a car from an address in Wigan.

At 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 21, a young girl was on the driveway outside her house on Liverpool Road in Hindley getting something out of her parents’ car when two men approached her.

They pushed her to the floor and stole the car, a grey Renault Scenic.

The girl wasn’t hurt but was left terrified by her experience.

The car was found later that evening on Mellor Brook Drive in Platt Bridge.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses or information to help catch the thieves.

Detective Constable Lynsey Watson-Perry of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “Fortunately, the girl wasn’t hurt but she was understandably terrified to be confronted by two masked men.

“The only description of the men that we have is that they were wearing black clothes, but if you were in the area at the time and saw the two men approaching the girl, or saw them leaving in the car, do get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, may help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225, 101 quoting incident number 1759 21/12/16.

Or you can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.