Young man accused of inciting race hate

A local man has been charged with inciting race hatred by officers of the North West Counter-Terrorism Unit and Lancashire Constabulary.

Jack Renshaw, 22, of Bearncroft in Skelmersdale is accused of two offences contrary to Section 18 of the Public Order Act 1986.

They are that he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and that he displayed written material with intent to or that was likely to stir up racial hatred.

He was released on police bail pending his first appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 27.

The charges relate to comments made at an event in Yorkshire in February 2016 and Blackpool in March 2016 and comments made on social media.