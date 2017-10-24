Young racers on track for high speed fun

Young petrolheads were given a thrilling high-octane experience during the half-term holidays at a motor racing circuit in the borough.

Dozens of children were driven around the track at Three Sisters Racing Circuit in Ashton in the specially-adapted two-seater karts owned by event organisers the Two Wheels Ride Out.

Motorsport enthusiast Bob Brierley and his team of volunteers put on the event, which included a bouncy castle and food for the children.

A bikers’ organisation stamping out bullying in schools and the local Territorial Army (TA) also attended.

Mr Brierley said: “The money for this has been generated through our regular ride-out events so I’d like to thank all the bikers who have contributed and enabled us to put lovely events on like this.

“We’re hoping to do four of these next year during school holidays. It’s getting better and we’re building it up bigger.”

The ride-out stages regular track days for two-wheeled enthusiasts raising money for a variety of good causes including the North West Air Ambulance and Christmas events.