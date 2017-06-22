Youngsters dicing with death at quarry

Youngsters have been taking deadly risks at a water-filled Wigan quarry again - just hours after a teen drowned in a reservoir elsewhere in Greater Manchester.

The quarry in Appley Bridge was itself the scene of a tragedy two years ago when Marsh Green teenager Miracle Godson died there.

Police today issued a fresh warning after their previous ones were seemingly ignored.

The hot weather alert was all the more urgent following the drowning this week of 16-year-old Paul Lawson who was swimming with friends in Greenbooth Reservoir, Rochdale.

But it has failed to deter some youngsters, prompting Lancashire Police to issue the following warning on social media: “We’ve had reports today about young people swimming in open water in a quarry in Appley Bridge. This comes just hours after a teenage boy tragically drowned last night while swimming in a reservoir near Rochdale.

“Please have a look at our webpage here http://socsi.in/CGrli and, if you’ve got children, get them to watch the Dying for a Dip video which was developed by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (Official) following the death of James Goodship in Colne in 2014.

“We know it’s hot, but is it really worth putting your life at risk just to have a swim?”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We don't want to dampen anyone's fun, but we really want to make sure that you're safe. Even if it is a warm day, water can still be very cold and cause cramp and breathing difficulties which can affect your ability to swim and get out of trouble. Water can be far deeper and stronger than people think and there are unknown hazards that lie beneath the surface."