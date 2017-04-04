Readers’ letters - April 3

Ex-PM was no coward – he had too much confidence

Just before the referendum, to the surprise of a radio interviewer, Tory MP Chris Grayling said he saw no reason why David Cameron should not continue as Prime Minister in the event of Brexit.

That is to say that he expected the then Prime Minister to be unprincipled enough to take up an unwelcome mandate to save his own skin.

If anyone was lily-livered, it was Brexit protagonists Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, who had been after his job but became coy and invisible respectively when the result of the referendum came out.

If David Cameron had a weakness, it was not cowardice but over-confidence.

I sincerely hope that Brexit is a success for Britain and that Theresa May will turn out to be an outstanding Prime Minister.

Only time will tell.

However, for the moment, opinion will be divided as to whether, as a Remainer, she puts personal ambition before principle.

Brian H Sheridan

Address supplied

Cut speed for a better world

The demands of the human race to grow and prosper will demand more energy and make it impossible to limit the rise in global temperature.

Full speed ahead means high energy consumption.

Increased trade with America and the Far East, using boats and planes, will demand more fossil fuel.

Donald Trump has effectively torn up America’s commitment to the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Triggering Article 50 should trigger a reduction in Britain’s national speed limit from 60mph to 50mph.

It would reduce greenhouse gases, air pollution, road traffic casualties, lung disease and congestion.

Accordingly, more money – maybe £350m per year – would be made available for the NHS.

Britain is divided in many ways, not least with the way people drive.

If we can’t work together to make our roads safe for children to walk and cycle to school, how can we work together to make Brexit work for everyone?

Allan Ramsay

Radcliffe

Was part-time job an April Fool?

I am thinking of getting a part-time job to boost my income.

I have a demanding full-time career so am looking for something easy.

I don’t want to work too many hours and I don’t have much experience.

How about editor of the Evening Standard?

Sounds perfect for me.

Of course, I am joking.

And that is what I thought when I heard about George Osborne’s new job.

An early April Fool.

Were there really no other candidates who are genuine, experienced journalists?

Teddy

via email

Ignore all the scaremongering

Brexit the real truth: Now our country can do deals with 66 plus enterprising and powerful economies after leaving the nearly bankrupt club.

It is unlikely any one company will not keep the existing deals with Europe as they need our business also. So let us ignore the scaremongering which is harming our economy and accept that we will be hugely better off with Brexit.

Hirsch via email