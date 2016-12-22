Readers’ letters - December 21

Jeremy Corbyn’s no enemy

Having read the letter, entitled ‘The enemy within’ in Tuesday’s Evening Post, I feel obliged to respond (WEP December 20).

I am no political expert but to claim “Corbyn and his close shadow cabinet colleagues constitute the gravest danger to our democracy” is a little ridiculous.

Corbyn is the staunchest and most vocal pacifist I have heard speak within the world of politics for decades.

He is portrayed as militant and a supporter of terrorist groups within the right-wing media.

But in my opinion, and no doubt in the opinion of many of the hundreds of thousands who have joined the Labour Party since he was appointed leader, Corbyn is driven by a desire to uphold peace and protect persecuted groups at home and abroad.

If there is any doubt about this, one need look no further than Corbyn’s attitude to Trident.

Corbyn may have spoken to representatives of terrorist groups in the past, and for all I know is doing so now, but to suggest he is a huge danger to society and that he is flagrantly promoting terrorism is buffoonery of the highest order.

Perhaps the writer of the letter I refer to, Dr Barry Clayton, has not heard of Winston Churchill’s saying: “To jaw-jaw is always better than to war-war.”

Harry Francis

via email

welfare

Think of the animals first

I heard of a woman who felt guilt after rehoming her dog to a man who, later on, neglected the dog so much, the animal died.

To be fair to the lady in question, she said she made extensive checks to make sure this man would be able to look after her pet.

However, I see my dogs as part of the family and it saddens me when I hear of people who, in my eyes, seem to want to give up their pets far too quickly.

There are genuine reasons to rehome pets, and for these people and animals I have great sympathy.

But too many people buy and then give up their animals on a whim.

Often common sense

and a good dog trainer

can help with any issues.

If you’re the type of person who thinks getting ‘rid’ of a family member is the only thing to do because you’re going to have a baby or can’t be bothered to train your dog, please, please, don’t get one in the first place.

How do you know the dog will go to a good home?

Even if he/she goes to an animal shelter (better than rehoming to a complete stranger), how do you know they won’t be miserable in a kennel there, waiting for their ‘forever’ home?

I recognise we live in a ‘must-have’ society, but maybe it’s time to wake up and realise that if we aren’t prepared to treat animals with kindness, we are better off without.

We shouldn’t always get what we want.

Jane

Via email

industry

Impose stiff tariffs

Is it not time that British firms did the decent thing and stopped moving jobs overseas and then shipping their products back to Britain, causing job losses?

In America, stiff tariffs are to be imposed on imports by these firms.

Britain should do the same.

EB Warris

Address supplied